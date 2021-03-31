Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Snapdragon 780G – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Snapdragon 780G

Snapdragon 865 Plus
Snapdragon 780G
Snapdragon 865 Plus
Snapdragon 780G

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 780G (Adreno 642). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 8 score – 615K vs 527K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 9-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 865 Plus
vs
Snapdragon 780G

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 17849 161413
GPU 236287 164393
Memory 98253 85627
UX 99657 114231
Total score 615547 527314

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 74 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 104 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Asus ROG Phone 3
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 Plus and Snapdragon 780G

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3100 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 642
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 645 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 512 -
FLOPS 1365 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Hexagon 770
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2220 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 X53
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced July 2020 March 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site

