Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Adreno 730). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1003K vs 711K
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|194861
|228047
|GPU
|238559
|428067
|Memory
|119661
|175864
|UX
|155514
|171611
|Total score
|711494
|1003811
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +34%
1238
Multi-Core Score
3306
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +17%
3870
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|24 FPS
|-
|Score
|4145
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|74 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|104 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Asus ROG Phone 3
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 Plus and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3100 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 730
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 700
|GPU frequency
|645 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|512
|-
|FLOPS
|1365 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Hexagon
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 64MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|Snapdragon X65
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|July 2020
|December 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250-AB
|SM8450
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site
