Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Snapdragon 855
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 855
- Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 8 score – 616K vs 433K
- Announced 1 year and 7 months later
- Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 34.1 GB/s)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2840 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 865 Plus +22%
922
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 Plus +24%
3302
2668
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 Plus +42%
616135
433723
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3100 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|384 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|768 KB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.7 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|645 MHz
|585 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|512
|384
|FLOPS
|-
|899 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|July 2020
|December 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250-AB
|SM8150
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
