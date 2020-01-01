Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Snapdragon 855 Plus – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Snapdragon 855 Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (with Adreno 650 graphics) and 855 Plus (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 616K vs 487K
  • Announced later
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2960 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 Plus and Snapdragon 855 Plus

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3100 MHz 2960 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache 512 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.7 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 640
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 645 MHz 627 MHz
Number of ALUs 512 384
FLOPS - 1036 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Hexagon 690
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 X24 LTE, X50 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 20
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced July 2020 July 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250-AB SM8150-AC
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 855 Plus and Snapdragon 865 Plus or ask any questions
