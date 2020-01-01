Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Snapdragon 855 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (with Adreno 650 graphics) and 855 Plus (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 34.1 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 616K vs 487K
- Announced later
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2960 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 865 Plus +16%
922
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 Plus +16%
3302
2856
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 Plus +26%
616135
487968
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3100 MHz
|2960 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.7 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|645 MHz
|627 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|512
|384
|FLOPS
|-
|1036 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|July 2020
|July 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250-AB
|SM8150-AC
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site
Cast your vote
35 (77.8%)
10 (22.2%)
Total votes: 45
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and Snapdragon 730G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and Snapdragon 765G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and Samsung Exynos 990
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and Apple A14 Bionic
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and Apple A13 Bionic
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and Snapdragon 865
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and Samsung Exynos 9825
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and Samsung Exynos 9611