Snapdragon 865 vs A10 Fusion

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Performs 10.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 598K vs 250K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced 3 years and 3 months later
  • Has 4 cores more
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2340 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • Higher GPU frequency (~53%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +21%
948
A10 Fusion
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +145%
3466
A10 Fusion
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +139%
598555
A10 Fusion
250869

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2840 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 3 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 587 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 512 -
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2750 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 No
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 September 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A10 Fusion and Snapdragon 865 or ask any questions
