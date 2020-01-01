Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Performs 3.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 89%) AnTuTu 8 score – 598K vs 316K
  • Announced 2 years and 3 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Has 2 cores more
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2390 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +48%
3466
A11 Bionic
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +89%
598555
A11 Bionic
316853

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2840 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 4.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 587 MHz -
Cores - 3
Number of ALUs 512 -
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site -

