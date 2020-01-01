Snapdragon 865 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Performs 3.8x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 89%) AnTuTu 8 score – 598K vs 316K
- Announced 2 years and 3 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Has 2 cores more
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2390 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +1%
948
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +48%
3466
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +89%
598555
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|512
|-
|FLOPS
|1228 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
|-
