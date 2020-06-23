Snapdragon 865 vs A12X Bionic
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
94
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
92
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Supports 42% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31 GB/s)
- Announced 1 year and 1 month later
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2500 MHz)
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
- Performs 6% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 598K
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
948
A12X Bionic +19%
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3466
A12X Bionic +34%
4640
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
598555
A12X Bionic +6%
631952
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|2048 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|10 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|7
|Number of ALUs
|512
|-
|FLOPS
|1228 Gigaflops
|1300 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|31 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
|-
