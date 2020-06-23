Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 vs A12X Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 vs A12X Bionic

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Supports 42% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31 GB/s)
  • Announced 1 year and 1 month later
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2500 MHz)
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
  • Performs 6% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 598K
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 865
948
A12X Bionic +19%
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865
3466
A12X Bionic +34%
4640
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865
598555
A12X Bionic +6%
631952

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and A12X Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 512 KB 2048 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 10 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Apple A12X Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 587 MHz -
Cores - 7
Number of ALUs 512 -
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops 1300 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 31 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 October 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A12X Bionic and Snapdragon 865 or ask any questions
aman 23 June 2020 08:09
Nice comparison although results are controversial or perhaps, benchmarking is misleading. 37% higher memory bandwidth shall give great advantage and user experience on Snapdragon, however, benchmarks showing the opposite. It is great to have 5G! Less CPU frequency on Snapdragon usually means better power saving and cooler state. I'm wonder why people voting for A12X?
+10 Reply
Root 23 June 2020 10:41
Typically, RAM bandwidth not going to be a bottleneck in smartphones or tablets. And it's definitely not going to make huge difference in basic UI. Yeah, the apps will be load faster (if all other things will be the same), but these processors use different architecture, memory controller etc, so it's almost impossible to compare them in real-world usage (where optimization is key factor).
+4 Reply
Fernando VC 25 June 2020 21:49
Cause its more "powerful" they just focus on Single Core performance, meanwhile the ram, gpu, modem, ISP doesn´t "exist". People are so dumb comparing proccesors only on CPU geekbenchs.
0 Reply
