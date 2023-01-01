Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 vs A17 Pro – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 vs A17 Pro

Snapdragon 865
VS
A17 Pro
Snapdragon 865
A17 Pro

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650) with the newer 6-core Apple A17 Pro (Apple A17 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2.4x)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 739K
  • Performs 79% better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 3-years and 10-months later
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 2840 MHz)
  • Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 44 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 865
vs
A17 Pro

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 865
739255
A17 Pro +112%
1568646
CPU 232044 373446
GPU 198128 579682
Memory 130839 283791
UX 182486 341416
Total score 739255 1568646
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 865
1109
A17 Pro +165%
2934
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 865
3264
A17 Pro +126%
7374
Asset compression 150.9 MB/sec 260.8 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 84.1 pages/sec 169.6 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 109.4 Mpixels/sec 178.5 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 74.7 images/sec 173.5 images/sec
HDR 102.4 Mpixels/sec 232.4 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 10.4 images/sec 27.9 images/sec
Photo processing 32.6 images/sec 79.1 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.19 Mpixels/sec 7.58 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 26 FPS -
Score 4402 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 61 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and A17 Pro

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2840 MHz 3780 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 512 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 16 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 3 nanometers
Transistor count 10.3 billion 19 billion
TDP 5 W 8 W
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Apple A17 GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 Apple GPU
GPU frequency 587 MHz 1398 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 512 128
Total shaders 1024 768
FLOPS 1202.1 Gigaflops 2147.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12.1 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7500 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 3500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2019 September 2023
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250-AB APL1V02
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A17 Pro and Snapdragon 865, or ask any questions
