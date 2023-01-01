Snapdragon 865 vs A17 Pro
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650) with the newer 6-core Apple A17 Pro (Apple A17 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
98
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
- Higher GPU frequency (~2.4x)
- Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 7 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 739K
- Performs 79% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 3-years and 10-months later
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 2840 MHz)
- Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 44 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|232044
|373446
|GPU
|198128
|579682
|Memory
|130839
|283791
|UX
|182486
|341416
|Total score
|739255
|1568646
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
1109
A17 Pro +165%
2934
Multi-Core Score
3264
A17 Pro +126%
7374
|Asset compression
|150.9 MB/sec
|260.8 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|84.1 pages/sec
|169.6 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|109.4 Mpixels/sec
|178.5 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|74.7 images/sec
|173.5 images/sec
|HDR
|102.4 Mpixels/sec
|232.4 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|10.4 images/sec
|27.9 images/sec
|Photo processing
|32.6 images/sec
|79.1 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|4.19 Mpixels/sec
|7.58 Mpixels/sec
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|26 FPS
|-
|Score
|4402
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|61 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and A17 Pro
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|3780 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|16 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|3 nanometers
|Transistor count
|10.3 billion
|19 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|8 W
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Apple A17 GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Apple GPU
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|6
|Shading units
|512
|128
|Total shaders
|1024
|768
|FLOPS
|1202.1 Gigaflops
|2147.2 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12.1
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|-
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|September 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250-AB
|APL1V02
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
|-
