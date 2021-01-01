Snapdragon 865 vs Kirin 710
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
28
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
11
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
55
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Performs 5.5x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 588K vs 163K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Higher GPU frequency (~70%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|182344
|62607
|GPU
|220987
|22111
|Memory
|102933
|36623
|UX
|88593
|31490
|Total score
|588798
|163449
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 865 +185%
926
325
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 865 +188%
3412
1186
|Image compression
|164.1 Mpixels/s
|83.95 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|26.1 images/s
|11.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|49.6 words/s
|24 words/s
|Machine learning
|50 images/s
|17.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|29.5 images/s
|9.81 images/s
|HTML 5
|3.25 Mnodes/s
|1.74 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|880 Krows/s
|454.55 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|51 FPS
[Medium]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|61 FPS
[Ultra]
|29 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|25 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|56 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340
|Huawei Honor 10 Lite
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Kirin 710
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G51
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|512
|64
|FLOPS
|1228 Gigaflops
|225 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|July 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8250
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site
