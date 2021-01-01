Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 vs Kirin 710 – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 vs Kirin 710

Snapdragon 865
VS
Kirin 710
Snapdragon 865
Kirin 710

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Performs 5.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 588K vs 163K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
  • Higher GPU frequency (~70%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 865
vs
Kirin 710

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 865 +260%
588798
Kirin 710
163449
CPU 182344 62607
GPU 220987 22111
Memory 102933 36623
UX 88593 31490
Total score 588798 163449
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 865 +185%
926
Kirin 710
325
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 865 +188%
3412
Kirin 710
1186
Image compression 164.1 Mpixels/s 83.95 Mpixels/s
Face detection 26.1 images/s 11.7 images/s
Speech recognition 49.6 words/s 24 words/s
Machine learning 50 images/s 17.1 images/s
Camera shooting 29.5 images/s 9.81 images/s
HTML 5 3.25 Mnodes/s 1.74 Mnodes/s
SQLite 880 Krows/s 454.55 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 51 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile 61 FPS
[Ultra]		 29 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 25 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 56 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340		 Huawei Honor 10 Lite
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Kirin 710

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 512 KB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali-G51
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 587 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 512 64
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 No
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 July 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710 and Snapdragon 865, or ask any questions
