We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710F (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Performs 5.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 597K vs 170K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Announced 11-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
  • Higher GPU frequency (~70%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +184%
940
Kirin 710F
331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +156%
3469
Kirin 710F
1355
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +251%
597763
Kirin 710F
170080

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Kirin 710F

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 512 KB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali-G51
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 587 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 512 64
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 No
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 January 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710F and Snapdragon 865, or ask any questions
