We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000E (Mali-G78 MP22). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 11-months later
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2840 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 8 score – 651K vs 597K

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865
3469
Kirin 9000E +5%
3643
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865
597763
Kirin 9000E +9%
651115

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion
TDP 10 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali-G78 MP22
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 587 MHz -
Execution units 2 22
Shading units 512 352
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2019 October 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site HiSilicon Kirin 9000E official site

