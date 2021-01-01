Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 vs Kirin 960 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Performs 4.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 9 score – 660K vs 255K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 2-months later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Supports 53% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 28.8 GB/s)
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Higher GPU frequency (~77%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 865 +159%
660196
Kirin 960
255384
CPU 185574 70319
GPU 217010 61547
Memory 112445 54634
UX 137783 66647
Total score 660196 255384
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 865 +146%
948
Kirin 960
386
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 865 +116%
3472
Kirin 960
1611
Image compression 164.1 Mpixels/s 82.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection 26.1 images/s 12.5 images/s
Speech recognition 49.6 words/s 28.75 words/s
Machine learning 50 images/s 21.45 images/s
Camera shooting 29.5 images/s 11.8 images/s
HTML 5 3.25 Mnodes/s 1.79 Mnodes/s
SQLite 880 Krows/s 453.85 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 61 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Kirin 960

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 4 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali-G71 MP8
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 587 MHz 1037 MHz
Execution units 2 8
Shading units 512 128
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops 282 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.3

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 28.8 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 No
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 October 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250 Hi3660
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site -

