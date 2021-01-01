Snapdragon 865 vs Kirin 960
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
22
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
43
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Performs 4.4x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 9 score – 660K vs 255K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 3-years and 2-months later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Supports 53% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 28.8 GB/s)
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2360 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
- Higher GPU frequency (~77%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|185574
|70319
|GPU
|217010
|61547
|Memory
|112445
|54634
|UX
|137783
|66647
|Total score
|660196
|255384
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 865 +146%
948
386
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 865 +116%
3472
1611
|Image compression
|164.1 Mpixels/s
|82.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|26.1 images/s
|12.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|49.6 words/s
|28.75 words/s
|Machine learning
|50 images/s
|21.45 images/s
|Camera shooting
|29.5 images/s
|11.8 images/s
|HTML 5
|3.25 Mnodes/s
|1.79 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|880 Krows/s
|453.85 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|61 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Kirin 960
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G71 MP8
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|1037 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|8
|Shading units
|512
|128
|FLOPS
|1228 Gigaflops
|282 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.3
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|28.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|October 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250
|Hi3660
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
|-
Cast your vote
17 (81%)
4 (19%)
Total votes: 21