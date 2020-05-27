Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 vs Kirin 970

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Performs 3.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 598K vs 235K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 2 years and 3 months later
  • Supports 52% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 29 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Higher GPU frequency (~27%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +142%
948
Kirin 970
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +149%
3466
Kirin 970
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +155%
598555
Kirin 970
235052

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 2 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 587 MHz 746 MHz
Cores - 12
Number of ALUs 512 -
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 1833 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced December 2019 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 970 and Snapdragon 865 or ask any questions
IMRAN AHMED 27 May 2020 13:46
I think SD 855 30 percent faster then krin 970
