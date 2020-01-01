Snapdragon 865 vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Performs 78% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 48%) AnTuTu 8 score – 598K vs 403K
- Supports 38% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.78 GB/s)
- Announced 1 year and 3 months later
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2600 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +36%
948
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +39%
3466
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +48%
598555
403506
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|-
|10
|Number of ALUs
|512
|-
|FLOPS
|1228 Gigaflops
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|August 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
