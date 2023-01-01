Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 vs Dimensity 6020 – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 vs Dimensity 6020

Snapdragon 865
VS
Dimensity 6020
Snapdragon 865
Dimensity 6020

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 6020 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Supports 158% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 88%) AnTuTu 9 score – 661K vs 352K
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6020
  • Higher GPU frequency (~62%)
  • Announced 3-years and 4-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 865
vs
Dimensity 6020

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 865 +88%
661735
Dimensity 6020
352744
CPU 184780 -
GPU 218973 -
Memory 112824 -
UX 141582 -
Total score 661735 352744
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 173.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 25.2 images/s -
Speech recognition 52.6 words/s -
Machine learning 55.8 images/s -
Camera shooting 29.5 images/s -
HTML 5 2.95 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 997.7 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 91% -
Graphics test 23 FPS -
Score 3873 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 61 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Dimensity 6020

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 10.3 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 587 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 512 32
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7500 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3000 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2019 March 2023
Class Flagship Low end
Model number SM8250-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site MediaTek Dimensity 6020 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 6020 and Snapdragon 865, or ask any questions
