Snapdragon 865 vs Dimensity 6020
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 6020 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Supports 158% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 88%) AnTuTu 9 score – 661K vs 352K
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6020
- Higher GPU frequency (~62%)
- Announced 3-years and 4-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|184780
|-
|GPU
|218973
|-
|Memory
|112824
|-
|UX
|141582
|-
|Total score
|661735
|352744
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 865 +55%
937
603
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 865 +97%
3455
1757
|Image compression
|173.2 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|25.2 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|52.6 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|55.8 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|29.5 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.95 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|997.7 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|91%
|-
|Graphics test
|23 FPS
|-
|Score
|3873
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|61 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Dimensity 6020
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|10.3 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|512
|32
|FLOPS
|1228 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|March 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|SM8250-AB
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 6020 official site
