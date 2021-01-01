Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 vs Dimensity 700 – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 vs Dimensity 700

Snapdragon 865
VS
Dimensity 700
Snapdragon 865
Dimensity 700

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Performs 5.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 158% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Shows significantly better (up to 94%) AnTuTu 9 score – 660K vs 340K
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Higher GPU frequency (~62%)
  • Announced 11-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 865
vs
Dimensity 700

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 865 +94%
660196
Dimensity 700
340269
CPU 185574 98632
GPU 217010 71777
Memory 112445 72555
UX 137783 93594
Total score 660196 340269
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 865 +100%
3472
Dimensity 700
1740
Image compression 164.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 26.1 images/s -
Speech recognition 49.6 words/s -
Machine learning 50 images/s -
Camera shooting 29.5 images/s -
HTML 5 3.25 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 880 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 51 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 61 FPS
[Ultra]		 37 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 25 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 59 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 34 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340		 Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Dimensity 700

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 587 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 512 32
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops 243 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2019 November 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250 MT6833V/ZA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
5. Samsung Exynos 990 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and MediaTek Dimensity 700
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and MediaTek Dimensity 700
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and MediaTek Dimensity 700
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and MediaTek Dimensity 700
10. MediaTek Helio G80 and MediaTek Dimensity 700

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 700 and Snapdragon 865, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish