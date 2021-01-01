Snapdragon 865 vs Dimensity 700
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Performs 5.1x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 158% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Shows significantly better (up to 94%) AnTuTu 9 score – 660K vs 340K
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
- Higher GPU frequency (~62%)
- Announced 11-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|185574
|98632
|GPU
|217010
|71777
|Memory
|112445
|72555
|UX
|137783
|93594
|Total score
|660196
|340269
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 865 +67%
948
568
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 865 +100%
3472
1740
|Image compression
|164.1 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|26.1 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|49.6 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|50 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|29.5 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.25 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|880 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|51 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|61 FPS
[Ultra]
|37 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|25 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|59 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|34 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340
|Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Dimensity 700
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|512
|32
|FLOPS
|1228 Gigaflops
|243 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|November 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8250
|MT6833V/ZA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site
