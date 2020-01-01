Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 vs Dimensity 800 – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 vs Dimensity 800

Snapdragon 865
Snapdragon 865
VS
Dimensity 800
Dimensity 800

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 800 ( Mali-G57 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Supports 158% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Shows significantly better (up to 86%) AnTuTu 8 score – 598K vs 321K
  • 42% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +57%
3466
Dimensity 800
2201
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +86%
598555
Dimensity 800
321314

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Dimensity 800

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali-G57 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 587 MHz 650 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 512 -
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2019 December 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (83.3%)
1 (16.7%)
Total votes: 6

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 800 and Snapdragon 865 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish