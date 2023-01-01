Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 vs Dimensity 8200 – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 vs Dimensity 8200

Snapdragon 865
VS
Dimensity 8200
Snapdragon 865
Dimensity 8200

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Performs 22% better in floating-point computations
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8200
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~62%)
  • Announced 3-years and 1-month later
  • Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 9 score – 845K vs 661K
  • Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 44 GB/s)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2840 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 865
vs
Dimensity 8200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 865
661735
Dimensity 8200 +28%
845487
CPU 184780 209378
GPU 218973 337864
Memory 112824 127383
UX 141582 164471
Total score 661735 845487
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 173.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 25.2 images/s -
Speech recognition 52.6 words/s -
Machine learning 55.8 images/s -
Camera shooting 29.5 images/s -
HTML 5 2.95 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 997.7 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 91% -
Graphics test 23 FPS 39 FPS
Score 3873 6599

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 61 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Dimensity 8200

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78
3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count 10.3 billion -
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 587 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 512 96
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops 1010 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.2
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 MediaTek APU 580
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 320MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X55 MediaTek UltraSave 2.0
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7500 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2019 December 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250-AB MT6896Z
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 8200 and Snapdragon 865, or ask any questions
