Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 vs Dimensity 9000 – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 vs Dimensity 9000

Snapdragon 865
VS
Dimensity 9000
Snapdragon 865
Dimensity 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (Mali Mali-G710). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 865
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Supports 76% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 55%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1015K vs 655K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~45%)
  • Announced 1-year later
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2840 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 865
vs
Dimensity 9000

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 865
655861
Dimensity 9000 +55%
1015677
CPU 185574 -
GPU 217010 -
Memory 112445 -
UX 137783 -
Total score 655861 1015677
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 164.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 26.1 images/s -
Speech recognition 49.6 words/s -
Machine learning 50 images/s -
Camera shooting 29.5 images/s -
HTML 5 3.25 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 880 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 61 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Dimensity 9000

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 3050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 128 KB 1024 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 3.5 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count 10.3 billion -
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali Mali-G710
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 587 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 10
Shading units 512 -
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 3750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 60 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2019 November 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250-AB MT6983
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
5. Samsung Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or MediaTek Dimensity 9000
7. Apple A15 Bionic or MediaTek Dimensity 9000
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus or MediaTek Dimensity 9000
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or MediaTek Dimensity 9000
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 9000 and Snapdragon 865, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish