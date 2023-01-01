Snapdragon 865 vs Dimensity 9200
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200
- Performs 3.3x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 865
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1221K vs 661K
- Higher GPU frequency (~67%)
- Supports 55% higher memory bandwidth (68.3 against 44 GB/s)
- Announced 2-years later
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2840 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|184780
|276210
|GPU
|218973
|501124
|Memory
|112824
|235287
|UX
|141582
|200088
|Total score
|661735
|1221959
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
937
Dimensity 9200 +53%
1431
Multi-Core Score
3455
Dimensity 9200 +45%
4999
|Image compression
|173.2 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|25.2 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|52.6 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|55.8 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|29.5 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.95 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|997.7 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|91%
|94%
|Graphics test
|23 FPS
|73 FPS
|Score
|3873
|12350
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|61 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Dimensity 9200
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|3050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|10.3 billion
|17 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 3
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|981 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|11
|Shading units
|512
|-
|FLOPS
|1228 Gigaflops
|4048 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|68.3 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|MediaTek APU 690
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 320MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|MediaTek T800
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Up to 7900 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 4200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|7
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|November 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250-AB
|MT6985
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site
