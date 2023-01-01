Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 vs Dimensity 9200 – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 vs Dimensity 9200

Snapdragon 865
VS
Dimensity 9200
Snapdragon 865
Dimensity 9200

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200
  • Performs 3.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 865
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1221K vs 661K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~67%)
  • Supports 55% higher memory bandwidth (68.3 against 44 GB/s)
  • Announced 2-years later
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2840 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 865
vs
Dimensity 9200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 865
661735
Dimensity 9200 +85%
1221959
CPU 184780 276210
GPU 218973 501124
Memory 112824 235287
UX 141582 200088
Total score 661735 1221959
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 173.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 25.2 images/s -
Speech recognition 52.6 words/s -
Machine learning 55.8 images/s -
Camera shooting 29.5 images/s -
HTML 5 2.95 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 997.7 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 865
3873
Dimensity 9200 +219%
12350
Stability 91% 94%
Graphics test 23 FPS 73 FPS
Score 3873 12350

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 61 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Dimensity 9200

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 3050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count 10.3 billion 17 billion
TDP 5 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 587 MHz 981 MHz
Execution units 2 11
Shading units 512 -
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops 4048 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 68.3 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 MediaTek APU 690
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 320MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X55 MediaTek T800
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7500 Mbps Up to 7900 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 4200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 7
Bluetooth 5.1 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2019 November 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250-AB MT6985
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site

