Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 vs Helio G96 – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 vs Helio G96

Snapdragon 865
VS
Helio G96
Snapdragon 865
Helio G96

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows significantly better (up to 90%) AnTuTu 9 score – 660K vs 346K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 39% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Higher GPU frequency (~45%)
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 865
vs
Helio G96

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 865 +90%
660196
Helio G96
346649
CPU 185574 92742
GPU 217010 95976
Memory 112445 57726
UX 137783 98195
Total score 660196 346649
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 865 +86%
948
Helio G96
509
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 865 +110%
3472
Helio G96
1657
Image compression 164.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 26.1 images/s -
Speech recognition 49.6 words/s -
Machine learning 50 images/s -
Camera shooting 29.5 images/s -
HTML 5 3.25 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 880 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 61 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Helio G96

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 587 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 512 32
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 June 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 730G
2. Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 870
3. Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 750G
4. Snapdragon 865 and Kirin 980
5. Snapdragon 865 and Kirin 990 (5G)
6. Helio G96 and Snapdragon 730G
7. Helio G96 and Dimensity 800U
8. Helio G96 and Helio G95
9. Helio G96 and Dimensity 700
10. Helio G96 and Dimensity 1200

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G96 and Snapdragon 865, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish