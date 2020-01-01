Snapdragon 865 vs Helio P35
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Shows significantly better (up to 6.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 598K vs 96K
- Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 11 months later
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2300 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
- Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +458%
948
170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +255%
3466
975
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +523%
598555
96147
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|680 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|512
|-
|FLOPS
|1228 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|December 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|SM8250
|MT6765
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
|MediaTek Helio P35 official site
