Snapdragon 865 vs Helio P60

Snapdragon 865
VS
Helio P60
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Mediatek Helio P60 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Performs 14.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 597K vs 172K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
  • 42% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Mediatek Helio P60
  • Higher GPU frequency (~36%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +242%
940
Helio P60
275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +205%
3469
Helio P60
1139
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +246%
597763
Helio P60
172946

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Helio P60

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 587 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 512 48
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops 86 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 No
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 February 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250 MT6771
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site Mediatek Helio P60 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P60 and Snapdragon 865, or ask any questions
