Snapdragon 865 vs Helio P70
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P70 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
51
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Performs 4.8x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 598K vs 192K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 35% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2100 MHz)
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
- Higher GPU frequency (~53%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +217%
948
299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +148%
3466
1395
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +211%
598555
192309
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|512
|-
|FLOPS
|1228 Gigaflops
|255 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8250
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
|MediaTek Helio P70 official site
