Snapdragon 865 vs Helio P95

Snapdragon 865
Snapdragon 865
VS
Helio P95
Helio P95

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P95 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Performs 9.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 216% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.8x) AnTuTu 8 score – 598K vs 212K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
  • Higher GPU frequency (~65%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +138%
948
Helio P95
399
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +129%
3466
Helio P95
1512
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +182%
598555
Helio P95
212025

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Helio P95

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 PowerVR GM9446
Architecture Adreno 600 PowerVR Rogue
GPU frequency 587 MHz 970 MHz
Cores - 3
Number of ALUs 512 -
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 APU 2.0
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 February 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site MediaTek Helio P95 official site

