Snapdragon 865 vs Helio P95
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P95 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
36
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
26
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
39
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Performs 9.9x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 216% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.8x) AnTuTu 8 score – 598K vs 212K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
- Higher GPU frequency (~65%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +138%
948
399
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +129%
3466
1512
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +182%
598555
212025
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|PowerVR GM9446
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|PowerVR Rogue
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|970 MHz
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|512
|-
|FLOPS
|1228 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|APU 2.0
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|February 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8250
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
|MediaTek Helio P95 official site
Cast your vote
24 (75%)
8 (25%)
Total votes: 32