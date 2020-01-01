Snapdragon 865 vs Helio X30
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X30 (PowerVR GT7400 Plus) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Performs 6x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Announced 2 years and 10 months later
- Supports 58% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 27.81 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2600 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio X30
- Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
- Has 2 cores more
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +225%
948
292
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +153%
3466
1372
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
598555
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A35
|Cores
|8
|10
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|PowerVR GT7400 Plus
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|800 MHz
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|512
|128
|FLOPS
|1228 Gigaflops
|205 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|27.81 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AMR-NB, ADPCM, AMR-WB, OGG, WAV, MP3, MP2, AAC, AMR-NB, LAC, APE, AAC-plus v1, AAC-plus v2, WMA, ADPCM
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 10
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|February 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250
|MT6799
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
|MediaTek Helio X30 official site
