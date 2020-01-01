Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 vs Helio X30 – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X30 (PowerVR GT7400 Plus) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Performs 6x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Announced 2 years and 10 months later
  • Supports 58% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 27.81 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio X30
  • Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
  • Has 2 cores more

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +225%
948
Helio X30
292
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +153%
3466
Helio X30
1372
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865
598555
Helio X30
н/д

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Helio X30

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A35
Cores 8 10
Frequency 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 2 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 PowerVR GT7400 Plus
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 587 MHz 800 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 512 128
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops 205 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 27.81 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 No
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AMR-NB, ADPCM, AMR-WB, OGG, WAV, MP3, MP2, AAC, AMR-NB, LAC, APE, AAC-plus v1, AAC-plus v2, WMA, ADPCM

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 10
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced December 2019 February 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250 MT6799
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site MediaTek Helio X30 official site

