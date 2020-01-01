Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 450
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Performs 9.9x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 6.8x) AnTuTu 8 score – 597K vs 87K
- Supports 490% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 6-months later
- 58% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 1800 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +523%
940
151
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +257%
3469
971
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +580%
597763
87966
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 450
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|600-650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|512
|96
|FLOPS
|1228 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|June 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|SM8250
|SDM450
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site
