Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 450 – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 450

Snapdragon 865
Snapdragon 865
VS
Snapdragon 450
Snapdragon 450

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Performs 9.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 6.8x) AnTuTu 8 score – 597K vs 87K
  • Supports 490% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 6-months later
  • 58% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +580%
597763
Snapdragon 450
87966

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 450

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 10 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 506
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 587 MHz 600-650 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 512 96
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Hexagon 546
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 X9
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2019 June 2017
Class Flagship Low end
Model number SM8250 SDM450
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 865
2. Apple A13 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
3. HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 865
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and Snapdragon 865
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 450
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and Snapdragon 450
8. MediaTek Helio P22 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 450
10. MediaTek Helio G70 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 450 and Snapdragon 865, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish