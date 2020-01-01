Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 460 – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 460

Snapdragon 865
Snapdragon 865
VS
Snapdragon 460
Snapdragon 460

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Performs 4.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 4.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 597K vs 147K
  • Supports 216% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • 58% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +172%
3469
Snapdragon 460
1274
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +306%
597763
Snapdragon 460
147298

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 460

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP 10 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 587 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 512 256
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops 273 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Hexagon 683
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 X11
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2019 January 2020
Class Flagship Low end
Model number SM8250 SM4250-AA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 865, or ask any questions
