We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and 480 Plus (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 71%) AnTuTu 9 score – 653K vs 382K
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 865
vs
Snapdragon 480 Plus

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 865 +71%
653345
Snapdragon 480 Plus
382974
CPU 185574 -
GPU 217010 -
Memory 112445 -
UX 137783 -
Total score 653345 382974
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 164.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 26.1 images/s -
Speech recognition 49.6 words/s -
Machine learning 50 images/s -
Camera shooting 29.5 images/s -
HTML 5 3.25 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 880 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 22 FPS -
Score 3813 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 61 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 480 Plus

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 10.3 billion -
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 587 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 512 -
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 Snapdragon X51
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2019 October 2021
Class Flagship Low end
Model number SM8250-AB SM4350-AC
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus official site

