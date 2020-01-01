Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 625 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Performs 9.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 490% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 5.8x) AnTuTu 8 score – 597K vs 103K
  • Announced 3-years and 10-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • 42% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +234%
3469
Snapdragon 625
1038
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +479%
597763
Snapdragon 625
103309

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 625

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 506
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 587 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 512 96
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Hexagon 546
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 X9
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2019 February 2016
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250 MSM8953
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site

