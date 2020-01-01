Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 636 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Performs 6.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 597K vs 149K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • 58% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
  • Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +208%
3469
Snapdragon 636
1127
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +300%
597763
Snapdragon 636
149376

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 636

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 10 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 509
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 587 MHz 720 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 512 128
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops 184 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Hexagon 680
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 X12
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2019 October 2017
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250 SDM636
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

