We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 652 (Adreno 510). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Performs 8x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 6.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 597K vs 98K
  • Announced 4-years and 10-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 28 nm)
  • Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • 58% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +507%
597763
Snapdragon 652
98420

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 652

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count - 1 billion
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 510
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 587 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 512 128
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops 153 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 No
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 X8
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2019 February 2015
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250 MSM8976
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 652 and Snapdragon 865, or ask any questions
