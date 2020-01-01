Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 652
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 652 (Adreno 510). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Performs 8x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 6.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 597K vs 98K
- Announced 4-years and 10-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 28 nm)
- Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.9 GB/s)
- 58% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 1800 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +260%
940
261
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +248%
3469
996
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +507%
597763
98420
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 652
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 510
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|512
|128
|FLOPS
|1228 Gigaflops
|153 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|X8
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|February 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8250
|MSM8976
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site
