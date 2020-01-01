Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 660
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Performs 5.7x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.8x) AnTuTu 8 score – 598K vs 157K
- Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 2 years and 7 months later
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Higher GPU frequency (~45%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +180%
948
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +163%
3466
1319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +279%
598555
157824
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1.75 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 512
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|850 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|512
|128
|FLOPS
|1228 Gigaflops
|217 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|May 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8250
|SDM660
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
Cast your vote
10 (62.5%)
6 (37.5%)
Total votes: 16