Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 665
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Shows significantly better (up to 4.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 598K vs 146K
- Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
- 42% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2000 MHz)
- Announced 8 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +201%
948
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +153%
3466
1371
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +309%
598555
146210
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|11 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|512
|96
|FLOPS
|1228 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|April 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8250
|SM6125
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
