Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 670
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Performs 3.5x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 598K vs 177K
- Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.9 GB/s)
- 42% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 4 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Higher GPU frequency (~28%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +171%
948
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +162%
3466
1322
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +237%
598555
177622
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 615
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|512
|128
|FLOPS
|1228 Gigaflops
|350 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|August 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8250
|SDM670
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
