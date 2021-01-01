Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 678 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Performs 3.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 582K vs 230K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 865
vs
Snapdragon 678

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 865 +153%
582849
Snapdragon 678
230557
CPU 182344 97104
GPU 220987 41456
Memory 102933 48230
UX 88593 48145
Total score 582849 230557
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 865 +122%
3408
Snapdragon 678
1535
Image compression 164.1 Mpixels/s 102.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection 26.1 images/s 14.5 images/s
Speech recognition 49.6 words/s 27.8 words/s
Machine learning 50 images/s 23.7 images/s
Camera shooting 29.5 images/s 13.7 images/s
HTML 5 3.25 Mnodes/s 2.05 Mnodes/s
SQLite 880 Krows/s 527.2 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 41 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 61 FPS
[Ultra]		 40 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 24 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 54 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 59 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 14 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 48 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340		 Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 678

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 16 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 256 KB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP 10 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 612
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 587 MHz 845 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 512 96
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops 354 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 192MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 X12
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2019 December 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250 SM6150-AC
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 official site

