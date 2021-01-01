Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 678
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Performs 3.5x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 582K vs 230K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
- Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|182344
|97104
|GPU
|220987
|41456
|Memory
|102933
|48230
|UX
|88593
|48145
|Total score
|582849
|230557
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 865 +74%
924
531
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 865 +122%
3408
1535
|Image compression
|164.1 Mpixels/s
|102.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|26.1 images/s
|14.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|49.6 words/s
|27.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|50 images/s
|23.7 images/s
|Camera shooting
|29.5 images/s
|13.7 images/s
|HTML 5
|3.25 Mnodes/s
|2.05 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|880 Krows/s
|527.2 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|41 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|61 FPS
[Ultra]
|40 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|24 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|54 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|14 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|48 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 678
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|256 KB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|845 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|512
|96
|FLOPS
|1228 Gigaflops
|354 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|December 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8250
|SM6150-AC
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 official site
