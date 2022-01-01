Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 680
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 653K vs 268K
- Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17 GB/s)
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2400 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- Announced 1-year and 11-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|179581
|81885
|GPU
|217033
|48510
|Memory
|117282
|64789
|UX
|135531
|71783
|Total score
|653181
|268310
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 865 +150%
934
374
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 865 +122%
3481
1568
|Image compression
|164.1 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|26.1 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|49.6 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|50 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|29.5 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.25 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|880 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|98%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|2 FPS
|Score
|4222
|443
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|61 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|23 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|65 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|62 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 680
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|10.3 billion
|-
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|512
|96
|FLOPS
|1228 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|October 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8250-AB
|SM6225
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site
