Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (Adreno 662). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 6-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|179581
|-
|GPU
|217033
|-
|Memory
|117282
|-
|UX
|135531
|-
|Total score
|652927
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 865 +31%
938
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 865 +45%
3481
2393
|Image compression
|164.1 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|26.1 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|49.6 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|50 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|29.5 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.25 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|880 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|26 FPS
|-
|Score
|4370
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|61 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|-
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|10.3 billion
|-
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 662
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|512
|-
|FLOPS
|1228 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|May 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8250-AB
|SM7450-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
|-
