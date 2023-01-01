Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (Adreno 725). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 25.6 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 4-months later
  • Performs 45% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 9 score – 947K vs 661K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 865
vs
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 184780 246704
GPU 218973 352464
Memory 112824 176323
UX 141582 171430
Total score 661735 947731
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 173.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 25.2 images/s -
Speech recognition 52.6 words/s -
Machine learning 55.8 images/s -
Camera shooting 29.5 images/s -
HTML 5 2.95 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 997.7 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 91% 99%
Graphics test 23 FPS 44 FPS
Score 3873 7490

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 61 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2910 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count 10.3 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 725
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 700
GPU frequency 587 MHz 580 MHz
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 512 -
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops 1781 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.2
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 X62
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7500 Mbps Up to 4400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2019 March 2023
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250-AB SM7475-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 and Snapdragon 865, or ask any questions
