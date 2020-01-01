Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 712
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 712 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 712
- Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 216% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 8 score – 598K vs 225K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2300 MHz)
- Announced 10 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +132%
948
409
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +126%
3466
1533
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +166%
598555
225395
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|550 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|512
|128
|FLOPS
|1228 Gigaflops
|310 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|February 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8250
|SDM712
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
