We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 712 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 712
  • Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 216% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 8 score – 598K vs 225K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Announced 10 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +126%
3466
Snapdragon 712
1533
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +166%
598555
Snapdragon 712
225395

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 712

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB 1 MB
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 616
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 587 MHz 550 MHz
Number of ALUs 512 128
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops 310 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X55 X15
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2019 February 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250 SDM712
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 712 and Snapdragon 865 or ask any questions
