Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 765
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 765 (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Supports 159% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 598K vs 288K
- Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2300 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +97%
948
482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +90%
3466
1820
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +108%
598555
288056
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|-
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|625 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|512
|192
|FLOPS
|1228 Gigaflops
|600 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|December 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8250
|SM7250-AA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site
Cast your vote
28 (77.8%)
8 (22.2%)
Total votes: 36
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 730G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Samsung Exynos 990
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 or Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 or Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 or Snapdragon 765G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 or HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 or Snapdragon 835