Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 780G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 780G (Adreno 642). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2400 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 8 score – 600K vs 527K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|182344
|161413
|GPU
|220987
|164393
|Memory
|102933
|85627
|UX
|88593
|114231
|Total score
|600711
|527314
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 865 +7%
936
873
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 865 +57%
3477
2220
|Image compression
|164.1 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|26.1 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|49.6 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|50 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|29.5 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.25 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|868.2 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|61 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 780G
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|-
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 642
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|512
|-
|FLOPS
|1228 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Hexagon 770
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2220 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|March 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8250
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site
