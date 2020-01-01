Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 801 – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 801

Snapdragon 865
Snapdragon 865
VS
Snapdragon 801
Snapdragon 801

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650) with the older 4-core Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Announced 5-years and 10-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 9.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 597K vs 62K
  • Performs 8.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 28 nm)
  • Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Has 4 more cores
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2500 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +860%
597763
Snapdragon 801
62293

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 801

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.5 GHz – Krait
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2840 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 128 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 2 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count - 1 billion
TDP 10 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 330
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 300
GPU frequency 587 MHz 578 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 512 128
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops 148 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 No
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2560 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 5
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 February 2014
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250 MSM8974AC
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (45.5%)
6 (54.5%)
Total votes: 11

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 730G
2. Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 845
3. Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 765
4. Snapdragon 865 vs Exynos 990
5. Snapdragon 865 vs Kirin 980
6. Snapdragon 801 vs Snapdragon 730G
7. Snapdragon 801 vs Snapdragon 765G
8. Snapdragon 801 vs Snapdragon 855
9. Snapdragon 801 vs Snapdragon 665
10. Snapdragon 801 vs Snapdragon 660

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 801 and Snapdragon 865, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish