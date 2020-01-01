Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 801
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650) with the older 4-core Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Announced 5-years and 10-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 9.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 597K vs 62K
- Performs 8.3x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 28 nm)
- Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has 4 more cores
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2500 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +503%
940
156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +505%
3469
573
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +860%
597763
62293
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 801
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.5 GHz – Krait
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 330
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 300
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|578 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|512
|128
|FLOPS
|1228 Gigaflops
|148 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2560 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|February 2014
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250
|MSM8974AC
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site
Cast your vote
5 (45.5%)
6 (54.5%)
Total votes: 11