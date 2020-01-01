Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 821 – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650) with the older 4-core Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 597K vs 177K
  • Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 3-years and 5-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Supports 48% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 29.8 GB/s)
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2342 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +237%
597763
Snapdragon 821
177524

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 821

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2840 MHz 2342 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 3 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 10 W 11 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 530
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 587 MHz 653 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 512 256
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops 519 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Hexagon 680
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 192 кГц/24 бит

Connectivity

Modem X55 X12
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2019 July 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250 MSM8996 Pro
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 821 and Snapdragon 865, or ask any questions
