Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 835
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 598K vs 281K
- Announced 3 years and 1 month later
- Supports 48% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 29.8 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 16% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2450 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +142%
948
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +102%
3466
1715
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +113%
598555
281291
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2450 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 540
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|710 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|512
|256
|FLOPS
|1228 Gigaflops
|558 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|X16 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|November 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250
|MSM8998
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
