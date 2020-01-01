Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 835 – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 835

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 598K vs 281K
  • Announced 3 years and 1 month later
  • Supports 48% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 29.8 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • 16% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2450 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Higher GPU frequency (~21%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +102%
3466
Snapdragon 835
1715
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +113%
598555
Snapdragon 835
281291

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 835

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2450 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache 512 KB 128 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 2 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 540
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 587 MHz 710 MHz
Number of ALUs 512 256
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops 558 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Hexagon 680
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic

Connectivity

Modem X55 X16 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 16
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2019 November 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250 MSM8998
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 865 or ask any questions
