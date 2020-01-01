Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 855
- Performs 37% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 8 score – 598K vs 433K
- Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 34.1 GB/s)
- Announced 1 year later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +26%
948
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 +30%
3466
2668
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +38%
598555
433723
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|384 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|768 KB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.7 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|585 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|512
|384
|FLOPS
|1228 Gigaflops
|899 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|December 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250
|SM8150
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
Cast your vote
208 (77.3%)
61 (22.7%)
Total votes: 269
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Apple A13 Bionic
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Samsung Exynos 990
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Samsung Exynos 9825
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835