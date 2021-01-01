Snapdragon 870 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (Adreno 650) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
56
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
52
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- Performs 3.9x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 639K vs 312K
- Announced 3-years and 5-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Has 2 more cores
- 34% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2390 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|179340
|88563
|GPU
|226049
|75396
|Memory
|88254
|44020
|UX
|98207
|40315
|Total score
|639903
|312950
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +7%
987
919
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +47%
3357
2286
|Image compression
|180.6 Mpixels/s
|128.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|25.25 images/s
|21.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|54.7 words/s
|45.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|56.95 images/s
|39.6 images/s
|Camera shooting
|28 images/s
|24.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|3 Mnodes/s
|3.16 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|989.1 Krows/s
|756.85 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|102 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|107 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and A11 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 2.39 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4.3 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|3
|Shading units
|512
|-
|FLOPS
|1267 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
|-
