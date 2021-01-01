Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 870 vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 870 vs A11 Bionic

Snapdragon 870
VS
A11 Bionic
Snapdragon 870
A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (Adreno 650) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Performs 3.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 639K vs 312K
  • Announced 3-years and 5-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 34% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2390 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 870
vs
A11 Bionic

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 870 +104%
639903
A11 Bionic
312950
CPU 179340 88563
GPU 226049 75396
Memory 88254 44020
UX 98207 40315
Total score 639903 312950
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +47%
3357
A11 Bionic
2286
Image compression 180.6 Mpixels/s 128.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection 25.25 images/s 21.9 images/s
Speech recognition 54.7 words/s 45.2 words/s
Machine learning 56.95 images/s 39.6 images/s
Camera shooting 28 images/s 24.2 images/s
HTML 5 3 Mnodes/s 3.16 Mnodes/s
SQLite 989.1 Krows/s 756.85 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 102 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 107 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 2.39 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3200 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 4.3 billion
TDP 10 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 587 MHz -
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 512 -
FLOPS 1267 Gigaflops 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
10 (90.9%)
1 (9.1%)
Total votes: 11

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and Snapdragon 870, or ask any questions
