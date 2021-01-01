Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 870 vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 870 vs A12 Bionic

Snapdragon 870
Snapdragon 870
VS
A12 Bionic
A12 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (Adreno 650) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Shows significantly better (up to 64%) AnTuTu 8 score – 646K vs 393K
  • Announced 2-years and 5-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2490 MHz)
  • Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 34.1 GB/s)
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 870
vs
A12 Bionic

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 870 +64%
646684
A12 Bionic
393216
CPU 179347 129259
GPU 270188 148052
Memory 98761 56934
UX 95818 63018
Total score 646684 393216

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870
1035
A12 Bionic +8%
1120
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +20%
3501
A12 Bionic
2911
Image compression - 131.35 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 17.45 images/s
Speech recognition - 70.4 words/s
Machine learning - 58.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 17.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.17 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 670.45 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3200 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 512 KB 128 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
Execution units - 4
FLOPS - 560 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 September 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 or Snapdragon 865
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 or 855 Plus
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 or 865 Plus
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 or MediaTek Dimensity 1100
5. Apple A12 Bionic or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
6. Apple A12 Bionic or Samsung Exynos 9825
7. Apple A12 Bionic or HiSilicon Kirin 980
8. Apple A12 Bionic or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
9. Apple A12 Bionic or A14 Bionic

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A12 Bionic and Snapdragon 870, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish