Snapdragon 870 vs A12X Bionic
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- Announced 2-years and 3-months later
- Supports 42% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31 GB/s)
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2500 MHz)
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
- Better instruction set architecture
Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|179347
|-
|GPU
|270188
|-
|Memory
|98761
|-
|UX
|95818
|-
|Total score
|646684
|627097
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1035
A12X Bionic +7%
1111
Multi-Core Score
3501
A12X Bionic +31%
4592
Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and A12X Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|2048 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|10 billion
|TDP
|-
|15 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|Execution units
|-
|7
|FLOPS
|-
|1300 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|31 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
|-
