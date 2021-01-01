Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 870 vs A12X Bionic – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Announced 2-years and 3-months later
  • Supports 42% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31 GB/s)
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2500 MHz)
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
  • Better instruction set architecture

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 870 +3%
646684
A12X Bionic
627097
CPU 179347 -
GPU 270188 -
Memory 98761 -
UX 95818 -
Total score 646684 627097

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870
1035
A12X Bionic +7%
1111
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870
3501
A12X Bionic +31%
4592

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and A12X Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 512 KB 2048 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 10 billion
TDP - 15 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Apple A12X Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
Execution units - 7
FLOPS - 1300 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 31 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 October 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A12X Bionic and Snapdragon 870, or ask any questions
