Snapdragon 870 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (Adreno 650) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
96
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
94
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
97
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- Has 2 more cores
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2990 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 646K vs 606K
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 870
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|179347
|173864
|GPU
|270188
|208037
|Memory
|98761
|106696
|UX
|95818
|93575
|Total score
|646684
|606805
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1035
A14 Bionic +53%
1581
Multi-Core Score
3501
A14 Bionic +9%
3831
|Image compression
|-
|174.85 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|33.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|95.65 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|95.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|38.45 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|4.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1.1 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and A14 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.99 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2990 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|11.8 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|Execution units
|-
|4
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250-AC
|APL1W01
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
|-
