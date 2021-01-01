Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 870 vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 870 vs A14 Bionic

Snapdragon 870
Snapdragon 870
VS
A14 Bionic
A14 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (Adreno 650) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2990 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 646K vs 606K
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 870
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 870
vs
A14 Bionic

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 870 +7%
646684
A14 Bionic
606805
CPU 179347 173864
GPU 270188 208037
Memory 98761 106696
UX 95818 93575
Total score 646684 606805

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870
1035
A14 Bionic +53%
1581
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870
3501
A14 Bionic +9%
3831
Image compression - 174.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 33.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 95.65 words/s
Machine learning - 95.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 38.45 images/s
HTML 5 - 4.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1.1 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.99 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3200 MHz 2990 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 11.8 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
Execution units - 4
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 September 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250-AC APL1W01
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 or Snapdragon 865
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 or 855 Plus
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 or 865 Plus
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 or MediaTek Dimensity 1100
5. Apple A14 Bionic or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
6. Apple A14 Bionic or Samsung Exynos 990
7. Apple A14 Bionic or A12X Bionic
8. Apple A14 Bionic or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A14 Bionic and Snapdragon 870, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish